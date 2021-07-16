Luke Bryan Fans Enjoy First Live Concert at Xfinity Theatre Since the Pandemic Hit

Country fans from across the state and the tri-state area packed into Xfinity Theatre for the first live concert at the theatre since the pandemic began on Friday night.

It's the moment country and Luke Bryan fans have waited for since tickets went on sale.

"It feels a little surreal like I'm so happy with how far we've come as a society and getting vaccinated," said Cortney Madore, who bought her tickets in March of 2020. "We have been preparing for this so we're ready for a good time."

Judy Morgan and Rob Rydell made the trip up from Middletown and told NBC Connecticut coming to the theatre is a long family tradition.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Hartford will be full of crowds for concerts, Yard Goats games, the Jazzfest, and a food truck festival all weekend long.

"We've been coming here with our kids since they were 7 and 8 years old," said Rydell. "I'm so glad that we're able to do this now in Connecticut, there are some areas in the country where you still can't do this kind of activity."

Mother nature brought some afternoon showers hours before the show causing the gates to close but the fun ensued.

"It doesn't matter if it's raining, we're just here to have fun and enjoy the crowd," said Jen Clare, who made the trip up down from Massachusetts.

Safety is always top of mind for Hartford Police and first responders especially when temperatures start to increase.

"You see the forecast is supposed to be very hot this weekend so I would suggest bringing water with you to any of the events in Hartford this weekend," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The concert is just one of many events happening in the capital city. The Jazz Festival is taking place at Bushnell Park, Hartford Yard Goats are in the middle of a home stand and the Riverfront Food Truck Festival is also this weekend.

"This is one of those dates that you mark your calendar by every year in Hartford and to see when our beautiful city comes together," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

There are 18 food trucks and a variety of entertainment at the festival in Hartford this weekend.