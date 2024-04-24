Lululemon shop opens at UConn Bookstore in Storrs

A new Lululemon shop inside the UConn Bookstore in Storrs was a huge draw on Wednesday morning. About 75 people waited to get inside the store and get their hands on the new merchandise.

The first 100 people received a free belt bag with a purchase. Those belt bags went within 30 minutes, but are still available for purchase.

Students and alumnis were excited about the expanding collaboration.

“I got here around 6:45 a.m. Way too early, I know, but it's OK. I could not sleep last night. I was like, I got to be the be the first person in line,” said Avery Flechtner, a UConn student from Milford.

“I'm actually an alumni and we drove up here at 6:30 in the morning to get these. My sister just got into UConn. So, I'm going to get her some stuff because she started her master's program,” said Jessica Weaver, a UConn graduate from Newington.

Lululemon merchandise has been sold in the UConn bookstore for the past two years, but this dedicated space has been in the works for almost a year.

Weaver said she knows just how important it is for the university to partner with big brands. “I used to work for the licensing and trading office. We were always big proponents of making sure that you kind of had great brand partnerships. As a UConn alum, it's really important to see that we have really good partnerships with cool brands and Lululemon is one of those sustainable brands.”

Students in line said what better time to show off their husky pride.

“Go Huskies. It's a great year so might as well show off your pride here. We got another national championship. Let's go again,” said Weaver.