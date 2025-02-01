New Haven

Lunarfest brings Year of the Snake celebrations to New Haven

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

The largest Lunar New Year celebration in Connecticut drew hundreds of people to New Haven, as the 14th annual Lunarfest returned to usher in the Year of the Snake.

Amid the beating of drums and the crash of cymbals, lion dancers wowed the crowd during Lunarfest in New Haven on Whitney Avenue.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“Thousands of years of tradition and culture and love,” Xinran Liu, of New Haven, said.

That tradition and culture was showcased by the local Asian American community, celebrating Lunar New Year by ushering in the Year of the Snake.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Many performers were wearing red for good luck as families came together to look on. Some parents wanted to expose their children the importance of the holiday.

“I have taught her a lot about how to celebrate Chinese New Year when I was small,” Liu said about her daughter.

The entire event was organized by the Yale-China Association with local leaders like New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker taking part.

Local

Rocky Hill 33 mins ago

Multiple people injured after car ends up in drainage culvert off I-91 in Rocky Hill

Traffic 3 hours ago

Main Street in Broad Brook closed due to tree and power lines down

“My kids come every year, and we love the dragon dancing,” he said.

Mayor Elicker says it’s quite remarkable to see people from all over the area coming to Downtown New Haven despite the winter temperatures.

“In the dead of winter, it’s really cold out. So many people come out to celebrate. It’s a really fun time,” he said.

Ultimately for many, it’s a way to get a fresh start in order to bring health and prosperity to all. “Happy New Year and stay safe and healthy,” Liu said.

"新年快樂！蛇年快樂！(Happy New Year! Happy Year of the Snake!) Mayor Elicker said in Mandarin.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us