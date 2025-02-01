Lunarfest brings Year of the Snake celebrations to New Haven

The largest Lunar New Year celebration in Connecticut drew hundreds of people to New Haven, as the 14th annual Lunarfest returned to usher in the Year of the Snake.

Amid the beating of drums and the crash of cymbals, lion dancers wowed the crowd during Lunarfest in New Haven on Whitney Avenue.

“Thousands of years of tradition and culture and love,” Xinran Liu, of New Haven, said.

That tradition and culture was showcased by the local Asian American community, celebrating Lunar New Year by ushering in the Year of the Snake.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Many performers were wearing red for good luck as families came together to look on. Some parents wanted to expose their children the importance of the holiday.

“I have taught her a lot about how to celebrate Chinese New Year when I was small,” Liu said about her daughter.

The entire event was organized by the Yale-China Association with local leaders like New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker taking part.

“My kids come every year, and we love the dragon dancing,” he said.

Mayor Elicker says it’s quite remarkable to see people from all over the area coming to Downtown New Haven despite the winter temperatures.

“In the dead of winter, it’s really cold out. So many people come out to celebrate. It’s a really fun time,” he said.

“Happy New Year and stay safe and healthy,” Liu said.

Ultimately for many, it’s a way to get a fresh start in order to bring health and prosperity to all.

"新年快樂！蛇年快樂！(Happy New Year! Happy Year of the Snake!) Mayor Elicker said in Mandarin.