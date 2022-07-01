Lyft Driver Stabbed By Passenger in Darien: Police

A Lyft driver was stabbed several times by a passenger in Darien Thursday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for the report of a one-car crash.
When they arrived, the driver told them he picked up a passenger in Stamford and was headed to Norwalk. He told officers he had been stabbed by his passenger and that he intentionally crashed his car into a tree to stop the attack, police said.
The passenger took off with the driver's cell phone, he told police. Officers were not able to locate a suspect.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.