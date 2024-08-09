Lyles' bronze finish comes after Covid diagnosis as cases increase in U.S.

There was a stunning moment at the Paris Olympics as Noah Lyles was taken out in a wheelchair after running in the men’s 200 meter.

We later found out he won the bronze on Thursday while recovering from Covid.

Lyles is among at least 40 athletes who have been sickened with the virus in Paris.

In the men’s 200-meter final, it was a dramatic finish as Lyles won bronze, then laid down on the track and left the arena in a wheelchair.

Later the track star revealed he tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

“My first thought was not to panic. Thinking I’ve been in worse situations. I’ve run with worse conditions,” said Lyles.

Lyles tells NBC he had quarantined and while the illness has taken a toll on him he was committed to competing on Thursday.

He started the week by earning the title the “World’s Fastest Man” after winning the men’s 100m.

But his future racing in the Paris Olympics is a question mark following a challenging time on Thursday.

“People got to take care because Covid go real high,” said Ruben Costoso of Hartford.

This comes as the virus has been surging, including more being found in wastewater in the U.S.

“It's being detected in the wastewater but a lot of people aren't testing so our canary, our proverbial canary in a coal mine, is hospitalizations,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare chief epidemiologist.

Dr. Wu tells us there’s been a recent rise in patients getting seriously sick from Covid.

“For those who are at vulnerable risk for complications associated with Covid, we've certainly seen them in the hospital. Unfortunately, we've seen some that have had to go to the ICU, some that have had to require a ventilator, and unfortunately, some have passed as well,” said Dr. Wu.

Dr. Wu says this wave of Covid cases is probably due to a very contagious variant spreading and warmer weather keeping people inside.

While it’s hard to know where trends are headed, some are thinking about their kids heading back to classes soon.

“I have four kids. Two are still in school. So I’m always worried about when they first start school are they going to come back with something?” said Carrie Sims of Newington.

Team USA says it does have policies in place to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading and supports those that have come down with it.

We’re told if an athlete does have Covid they are allowed to train and compete as long as they feel up to it.