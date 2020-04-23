Lyme Family Shows Community Thanking Essential Workers

A Lyme family created a video thanking first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus crisis, wanting to show that those in rural Connecticut can cheer just as loud as those in New York City.

The project started as a school assignment about gratitude. Ellison, who is in third grade, sang an original song while the family rode bikes around their neighborhood filming their neighbors shouting and cheering thanks for essential workers.

“People around the world are showing support for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Our neighbors in rural Connecticut wanted to show their support too," Ellison says as an introduction to the video.

Ellison's father Gavin Lodge said the family wanted to share something positive with the wider community, and said it was a good learning opportunity for Ellison, who pitched the idea to the neighbors and helped put the video together.