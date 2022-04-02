Massive Blaze in Residential Building in Lynn, Mass. Sparks Brush Fire

Firefighters responded to a large fire in a residential building in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

According to fire officials, flames completely engulfed the 2-1/2-story wood framed building on Broadway and has also spread beyond the home into the woods behind it, sparking a brush fire that now spans multiple acres.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for exhaustion. All of the residents were able to get out safely.

LYNN MA 4 alarm fire, water problems https://t.co/kCRlUL8Fyu — 2naimz (@AJRYAN95) April 2, 2022

Firefighters from numerous surrounding communities worked to battle the blaze. By 1:30 p.m., fire officials said it has been contained.

The house, which contains 5 separate apartments, is believed to be a total loss.

No further information was immediately available.