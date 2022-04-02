fire

Massive Blaze in Residential Building in Lynn, Mass. Sparks Brush Fire

According to fire officials, flames completely engulfed the 2-1/2-story wood framed building on Broadway and also sparked a brush fire

By Avantika Panda

Firefighters responded to a large fire in a residential building in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

According to fire officials, flames completely engulfed the 2-1/2-story wood framed building on Broadway and has also spread beyond the home into the woods behind it, sparking a brush fire that now spans multiple acres.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for exhaustion. All of the residents were able to get out safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters from numerous surrounding communities worked to battle the blaze. By 1:30 p.m., fire officials said it has been contained.

The house, which contains 5 separate apartments, is believed to be a total loss.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

firefirefightersLynn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us