MacDougall-Walker Correctional Inmate Dies of COVID Complications

An inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Correction.

The 78-year-old man was being treated in the facility’s infirmary and died early Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Correction. They said he suffered from several significant underlying health issues.

The man had contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in December 2020 and on Aug. 9, was transferred to a local area hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.

He received treatment and returned to the MacDougall-Walker facility on Aug. 16, according to the Department of Correction.

Officials have not released the man’s name.

They said he last entered the Connecticut correctional system in May 2000 and was serving a 40-year sentence for risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault in the first degree.

