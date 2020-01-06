Macy’s Store in Meriden to Close

Macy’s is closing its store at the Westfield Meriden mall in Meriden.

A statement from the company says a clearance sale will start this month and continue for two to three months.

Around 85 people work in the store and might be eligible to be placed at a nearby Macy's location, according to the company.

Following is the statement Macy’s released.

"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Westfield Meriden in Meriden, CT. A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.

"Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s locations will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Meriden community over the past 49 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills as well as online at macys.com. In addition, Macy’s Backstage customers may continue to enjoy the Backstage selection at Macy’s Brass Mill Center and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills."

