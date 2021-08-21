hurricane henri

Madison Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order For Some Residents

Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean
NOAA via AP

The Town of Madison has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of the Boston Post Road ahead of Hurricane Henri making landfall.

Messages were sent to all affected residents on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Everyone in the evacuation zone must be out of the area by 9 p.m. Saturday night, according to Madison town officials.

The order was given due to concerns over significant storm surge and coastal flooding expected from Henri.

"Any residents who do not leave the evacuation zone by 9 p.m. tonight are putting their lives at risk and public safety crews will not be able to respond to you once winds exceed 50 MPH," a message on the Madison town website said.

Town leaders are asking anyone who lives outside the evacuation zone, but has experienced flooding during prior storms, to be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Madison is opening an emergency shelter at the Town Campus Gym at 8 Campus Drive at 5 p.m. Saturday. The shelter can accommodate pets if necessary.

This article tagged under:

hurricane henriMadison
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us