Madison Issues Mandatory Evacuation Order For Some Residents

The Town of Madison has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of the Boston Post Road ahead of Hurricane Henri making landfall.

Messages were sent to all affected residents on Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Everyone in the evacuation zone must be out of the area by 9 p.m. Saturday night, according to Madison town officials.

The order was given due to concerns over significant storm surge and coastal flooding expected from Henri.

"Any residents who do not leave the evacuation zone by 9 p.m. tonight are putting their lives at risk and public safety crews will not be able to respond to you once winds exceed 50 MPH," a message on the Madison town website said.

Town leaders are asking anyone who lives outside the evacuation zone, but has experienced flooding during prior storms, to be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Madison is opening an emergency shelter at the Town Campus Gym at 8 Campus Drive at 5 p.m. Saturday. The shelter can accommodate pets if necessary.