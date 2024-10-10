Madison man struck by wrong-way driver on I-95 in Westbrook has died: police

A 47-year-old Madison man was killed when he was struck by a driver who was going the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Westbrook on Wednesday night, according to state police.

Mark A. Palumbo Jr. was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang, heading south on I-95 South between exits 66 and 65 just after 8 p.m. when he was struck by a driver in a Cadillac who was going north on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.

Officials said Palumbo died at the scene.

The other driver, a 57-year-old Groton man, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

State police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Trooper Sorsor at Troop F at 860-399-2100.