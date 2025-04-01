Madison school employee accused of inappropriately communicating with students

A now-former Madison school employee has been arrested for allegedly communicating with students inappropriately, police said.

Authorities said Shalena Hastings, 37, was arrested on March 28, and she faces a slew of charges including use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, misrepresentation of age, risk of injury, impairing morals of children and criminal impersonation.

The police department said Hastings was a Daniel Hand High School employee.

Superintendent Craig Cooke said Hastings is no longer employed with the school district, and she was placed on leave prior to her arrest.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In a statement to the school community, Cooke said Hastings was arrested for alleged inappropriate online communications with a few Madison Public School students.

"Ensuring the safety of our students is our highest priority. We take any threats to that safety very seriously and respond swiftly. Any known parties directly impacted by this alleged event have been contacted directly. We are prepared to provide support to any and all students moving forward," Cooke said in a statement.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident. NBC Connecticut has reached out to DCF but has not yet heard back.

The woman was held on a $150,000 bond and court records show she's scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 203-245-6500. The investigation remains ongoing.