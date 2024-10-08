‘Magic of Lights' drive-thru lights display is returning to Rentschler Field

If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, the "Magic of Lights" holiday lights display is returning to Rentschler Field next month.

The Magic of Lights is a drive-thru lights display that opens in East Hartford on November 22.

Dozens of light displays will be showcased at Rentschler Field through January 4.

Themes of the lights include prehistoric Christmas, Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and elves.

New this year, there will be selfie filters that turn your selfies into holiday-themed images.

Magic of Lights is open daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are available now and are priced per vehicle. You can get more details about tickets here.