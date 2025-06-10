Mail carrier bitten by Pitbull several times in Middletown

A mail carrier was taken to the hospital with injuries after being attacked and bitten by a Pitbull several times in Middletown.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Barbara Road around 4:15 p.m.

Responding officers found the homeowner trying to help his mail carrier, who had been attacked by his dog and bitten several times.

The mail carrier suffered multiple bites to his thigh, wrist, forearm, lower abdomen and back of his head, according to police.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the dog is a 5-year-old male Pitbull. The dog forced the storm door open and attacked the mail carrier in the front yard, police said.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter, where he'll remain isolated and quarantined, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact animal control at 860-638-4030.