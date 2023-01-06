Greenwich

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Greenwich Public Safety Complex
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich.

Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries.

Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It was heading south on Field Point Road toward Interstate 95 and is now in New York State, according to Greenwich police.

Anyone with information is asked to call  203-622-8004.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us