Mail in Drive-Up Mailbox in South Windsor Might Have Been Stolen: PD

Someone forced open a drive-up mailbox at a post office in South Windsor and police are warning people who used it that the items they were mailing might have been taken.

Police said it happened at the post office at 850 Clark St.

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday and determined that the mailbox on the right if you are looking at the building had been forced open.

If you used that mailbox, it’s possible that any items you put inside were taken, police said.

Anyone with any information should call Cpl. Kyle Laporte at 860-644-2551.