Mail truck rolls over during crash on I-384 in Manchester

A U.S. Postal Service truck rolled over during a crash on Interstate 384 in Manchester on Monday morning.

The Manchester Fire Department said the mail truck and another vehicle collided on I-384 East near exit 5 around 6:16 a.m. and the highway was shut down briefly.

One person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The fire department said they were not life-threatening. Crews reopened the highway after the vehicles were removed.