Main Street in Broad Brook closed due to tree and power lines down

Broad Brook Fire Department

Main Street in Broad Brook is expected to be closed for several hours after a tree and power lines came down on Saturday.

Firefighters said the tree is down across the road at the intersection of Main Street and Rye Street.

At this time, Main Street is impassable from Highland Avenue to the intersection of Rye Street.

According to fire officials, in addition to the tree, multiple poles are affected and some power lines are also down.

The repair is expected to take most, if not all day.

Rye Street at Old Ellington and Windsorville Road at Old Ellington are also closed to traffic.

