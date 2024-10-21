Main Street in Rocky Hill expected to be closed for several hours

Main Street in Rocky Hill is expected to be closed for several hours on Monday morning and may impact the morning commute.

Fire officials said Main Street is closed to both northbound and southbound traffic near Hillside Avenue as crews work to replace a utility pole that was hit overnight.

The driver involved in the crash reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hillside Avenue is also closed going eastbound near Main Street.

The closure is expected to last several hours and may impact the morning commute.