Major post-holiday traffic delays expected Sunday, Monday

With the Independence Day weekend coming to an end, Some people hit the road early Sunday to avoid the post-holiday traffic.

"We left at 10 after 6 this morning," said Martin Manfredo, of Toms River, New Jersey.

"7:30 a.m. exactly," David Melton, of Grafton, Massachusetts, added.

These travelers said they left early to avoid the holiday rush as so many people return from their trips.

And AAA agreed with that strategy, saying that the best time to travel by car on Sunday was before 11 a.m.

That plan worked out well for one New Jersey couple.

"Travel was great so far, and we had no problem as far as backups or anything like that," said Anthony Sciuto.

According to AAA, the busiest times to be on the roads were between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. In addition to the Wednesday before July 4, experts said they expect Sunday to have the worst traffic delays.

It won't be much better on Monday, though. AAA said the worst time to travel on Monday is between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best time, it said, is after 7 p.m.

"That Monday after July 4th, if you're coming back that day, remember those rush hour times so there's going to be traffic, a mix of commuters, people going to work and travelers on the road, but the interstates are going to be packed," said Aixa Diaz, a AAA spokesperson.

But some people we spoke to say they weren't heading back home. Rather, they were just starting their vacations.

"We stayed home for the holiday and avoid all that hustle and bustle and traffic," Sciuto said.

Sciuto and his wife were headed to New Hampshire on Sunday, while another couple was heading to Maine.

"We're just heading on our first trip of the summer," Manfredo said.

But one husband and wife who were coming back from their Fourth of July celebration said they knew to get behind the wheel sooner rather than later.

"Traffic yesterday was pretty bad heading to New York. So, we were determined to get on the roads early today," said Laura Melton of Grafton, Massachusetts.