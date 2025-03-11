Major step forward taken for Enfield mall redevelopment

Communities in the state with struggling malls might soon be looking at Enfield to see how to potentially turn things around.

On Tuesday, there was a major step forward for the redevelopment of the Enfield Square Mall.

Supporters of the project to revitalize the property say it might not just benefit Enfield, but potentially serve as a pilot for the entire state.

“One thing after another, you just kind of stopped going,” Sophia Lozinski, of Enfield, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Shoppers have watched the Enfield Square Mall decline over the years and many stores leave.

“Sad, a lot of people leave their work and jobs,” Lozinski said.

Now many are excited things could be turned around.

New life could soon be coming to the Enfield Square Mall. The state is expected to approve about $10 million for its redevelopment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state’s Community Investment Fund recommended awarding Enfield $10 million to help get the mall’s redevelopment going.

“This mall needs a little love, TLC and certainly revitalization, which will be great for the entire region,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D – Majority Leader) said.

“That could be transformative for all of our communities as we are seeing malls needing to be repurposed because a lot of them are dying around the state,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R – Minority Leader) said.

The rebirth planned in Enfield includes keeping the current Target and then creating new restaurants, shops and more than 400 apartments.

“It’s not a bad idea with the housing I think. Because if you have the restaurants and stores the housing really comes handy, especially if people really don’t drive too far,” Lozinski said.

We’re told the town committed about $16 million in tax concessions.

Many are hopeful the project will have lot of benefits, including creating hundreds of jobs.

“It's definitely a win-win for the community and the additional taxation that the town will receive from this project once it's completed, not to mention the sales tax that the state of Connecticut is going to receive,” Mayor Ken Nelson (R – Enfield) said.

The state grant still needs the approval from the governor and the bond commission.

We reached out to the developer for comment but have not yet heard back.