Enfield

Major step forward taken for Enfield mall redevelopment

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Communities in the state with struggling malls might soon be looking at Enfield to see how to potentially turn things around.

On Tuesday, there was a major step forward for the redevelopment of the Enfield Square Mall.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Supporters of the project to revitalize the property say it might not just benefit Enfield, but potentially serve as a pilot for the entire state.

“One thing after another, you just kind of stopped going,” Sophia Lozinski, of Enfield, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

 Shoppers have watched the Enfield Square Mall decline over the years and many stores leave.

“Sad, a lot of people leave their work and jobs,” Lozinski said.

Now many are excited things could be turned around.

Local

Essex 22 mins ago

Fire officials warn of brush fire risk as season kicks off in Connecticut

Connecticut 50 mins ago

More than 11,000 CT residents could be owed money for 2021 tax returns

New life could soon be coming to the Enfield Square Mall. The state is expected to approve about $10 million for its redevelopment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state’s Community Investment Fund recommended awarding Enfield $10 million to help get the mall’s redevelopment going.

“This mall needs a little love, TLC and certainly revitalization, which will be great for the entire region,” Rep. Jason Rojas (D – Majority Leader) said.

“That could be transformative for all of our communities as we are seeing malls needing to be repurposed because a lot of them are dying around the state,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R – Minority Leader) said.

The rebirth planned in Enfield includes keeping the current Target and then creating new restaurants, shops and more than 400 apartments.

“It’s not a bad idea with the housing I think. Because if you have the restaurants and stores the housing really comes handy, especially if people really don’t drive too far,” Lozinski said.

We’re told the town committed about $16 million in tax concessions.

Many are hopeful the project will have lot of benefits, including creating hundreds of jobs.

“It's definitely a win-win for the community and the additional taxation that the town will receive from this project once it's completed, not to mention the sales tax that the state of Connecticut is going to receive,” Mayor Ken Nelson (R – Enfield) said.

The state grant still needs the approval from the governor and the bond commission.

We reached out to the developer for comment but have not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us