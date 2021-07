Willimantic fire crews are reporting a major water main break and now, there's a boil water order issued for the towns of Windham and Willimantic.

Crews said there is a loss of storage and pressure. The break happened behind United Abrasives on Boston Post Road, according to the North Windham Fire Department.

Boil water order issued. Windham and Willimantic. pic.twitter.com/jDfl3h7lUO — Willimantic FD (@WillimanticFD) July 1, 2021

People in the area are without water until further notice.

Willimantic/Windham. MAJOR water main break. Loss of storage and pressure. Boil water order expected from water department. — Willimantic FD (@WillimanticFD) July 1, 2021

It is unknown what caused the water main break. No additional information was immediately available.