Make-A-Wish CT hosts 24th annual ‘Wishes on Wheels' event

Sunday morning, East Hartford was home to fire trucks, tractor trailers, and emergency vehicles as far as the eye could see.

They rolled out of Rentschler Field at 9:30 a.m. for the 24th annual "Wishes on Wheels."

The event supports Make-A-Wish Connecticut, a nonprofit that benefits ill kids by funding trips and other requests. Organizers say these have included trips to Disney World, Hawaii, and Italy.

Some kids get the chance to meet one of their role models or do something they have always wanted to do for someone else.

"It helped me think I wanted to keep fighting for my life," said Make-A-Wish kid Ziva So of Oakdale.

Ziva is only 10 years old and fighting a rare genetic disorder.

"If she doesn't adhere to her strict diet and formula, she can get very, very sick really quickly. Any illnesses could land her in the hospital anywhere from four days to a week and a half," said Kathy, Ziva's mother.

What helps Ziva is her support system. This includes her mother, father and 12-year-old sister.

"She's a very special person in my life. She can do very hard things," said Hollie So, fighting back tears.

Also through tears, Ziva says her sister is always by her side.

"When I went to Yale, she came to the hospital, and we rode up and down on that bed," said Ziva.

Make-A-Wish Connecticut granted Ziva's wish in July 2022. She and her family spent a whole week at Disney World.

Now, Make-A-Wish invites her to ride in their annual truck convoy every year. Sunday, she and her family took their seats inside a Vernon fire truck.

Organizers say more than 500 vehicles participated this year. Drivers from around the state say they look forward to this event.

"Seeing the kids smile, being able to pull the horn is just...it makes you smile," said Morgan Tetrault, a truck driver for D'Amico Construction in Plainville.

Both drivers and Make-A-Wish families say they will be here rain or shine to celebrate a mission that gives kids the strength to keep moving forward.

Make-A-Wish Connecticut has raised $2 million since 'Wishes on Wheels' first started in 1999.