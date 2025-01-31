Make-a-Wish grants 8-year-old boy a trip to Ferrari Factory in Italy

Eight-year-old Reid Cesaro is a huge fan of Ferraris and Formula 1.

“The cars go fast, and I like fast,” Reid Cesaro said.

Reid has held onto his passion for speed throughout his medical journey. His parents, Mike and Tina, first noticed something was wrong in the fall of 2023.

“He was tilting his head a little bit and you can tell he was adjusting for his vision, trying to correct for it,” Mike Cesaro of Avon said.

The family got answers after a visit to the emergency room. Reid was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“So, it is very aggressive and so we had to act fast when he was diagnosed that night we learned and he had surgery the next morning,” Mike said.

The weeks and months to come were an uphill battle for the family of five. They moved to Memphis, Tennessee so Reid could receive treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Throughout the entire process, he was so positive, I don’t know how he does it. He never complained about treatment, he never complained about pain or anything,” Mike said.

“I just keep trying, like trying my best and that works,” Reid said.

After months of being in the hospital, Reid was able to return home to Connecticut. Mike said Reid is now in remission and everyday he is looking like himself.

“It is great to see. We almost forgot how normal Reid was and we are getting back to a point where it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Mike said.

The Cesaro family was contacted by Make-a-Wish Connecticut and the organization told Reid to wish as big as he could. He could pick to travel anywhere, but remember his passion for fast cars?

“He said, 'OK, I really like Ferraris, and he knows my family is from Italy, so he is like, 'Maybe go to Italy, maybe see where Ferraris are made, the Ferrari Factory,'” Mike said.

During the annual Wish Night event, Reid discovered his dream was coming true. The very next day, his family was headed to the airport in a limo. Once in Italy, they got a behind-the-scenes look at the Ferrari Factory and saw the iconic red racing cars up close.

“I was so surprised,” Reid said.

They also got to enjoy some Italian favorites.

“I ate lasagne for the first time,” Reid said. “And I got to eat gelato.”

Reid’s mom, Tina, said the trip was like a light at the end of a tunnel.

“I mean this means everything to a family going through really challenging times. If you have extra miles, absolutely donate your miles. These kids, they deserve it, they need it, they need something to look forward to in these difficult times. It keeps families excited,” Tina Cesaro said.

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are proud to partner for the annual Miles for Smiles Campaign benefiting Make-a-Wish Connecticut. You can donate unused airline miles here to help make a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true for a kid with a critical illness.