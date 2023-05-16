Want to bring a little joy to your Tuesday? CCSU has got the answer for you.

You can now watch a mama duck looking out for her soon-to-be ducklings by nesting in a quaint corner on the Central Connecticut State University campus.

The university said a mallard named Stanley chose a secluded spot on campus to set up housekeeping and lay her eggs. She has done it every spring for three years now.

The nesting area "provides excellent shelter form predators and limited human interaction," the university says.

You can watch the livestream from the nest on Youtube.

The university says the mallard is one of several that were caught by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection at Stanley Quarter Park in New Britain. She was previously tagged with GPS devices.

Stanley was first spotted on her nest in late April. A typical incubation period lasts 26 days so her ducklings could arrive anytime this week or next.

Before her eggs hatch, it's likely that Stanley will turn her eggs and tuck them back into her nest.

Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator Kelly Selby ensured that the live feed camera will not disturb Stanley, but rather allow the university to better monitor the nest and alert staff to when she is ready to make her move off campus.

DEEP officials are monitoring ducks as part of an initiative to assess their nesting success, including brood movement and habitat selection.