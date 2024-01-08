Makeshift memorial for Jennifer Dulos is revamped ahead of Troconis trial

Ahead of a trial set to begin in the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case, people have been adding to a memorial in Jennifer's honor. It's located right by the West Hartford Reservoir.

The trial for Michelle Troconis on charges connected to the 2019 disappearance and presumed death of Dulos will begin later this week.

Opening statements were expected to begin on Monday, but that has been pushed back because the court must seat more alternate jurors, according to News 12 Connecticut.

Signs reading "Justice for Jennifer" now sit between two trees. Newly fallen snow sits atop the makeshift memorial that was refreshed over the weekend.

Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, was last seen on May 24, 2019, when she dropped her children off at the New Canaan Country School in New Canaan. Police said her friends reported her missing around 7 p.m. that night.

Her black SUV was found abandoned on Lapham Road by Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Troconis was dating Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, when Jennifer disappeared.