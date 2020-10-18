Making Strides Conn. Hosts Drive-Thru Events to Support Cancer Research, Treatment

Dozens of people in New Haven and Niantic showed up on Sunday to show their support for breast cancer survivors and caregivers.

It was part of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides yearly initiative.

“We still wanted to do something, we couldn’t go through this season with doing nothing," said American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Graham Kobs.

This year's something was a drive-thru, which was a slightly different set-up from the traditional sea of pink that Making Strides Connecticut is used to in New Haven and throughout the state.

Instead of hundreds of people walking, there was a line of cars decorated with pink ribbons, flags and balloons with people cheering.

“They’re still cancer patients that are facing cancer every single day and we need to be here to support them and all that they need," Kobs added.

Those inside of the decked out cars had different reasons for showing up.

"To support my Godmother, she passed away to cancer,” said Kathleen Suggs, of New Haven.

"I’m a breast cancer survivor, I had breast cancer in 2017," added Kathy Hyland, of North Branford.

Both women said this type of energy is what they needed to lift their spirits when thinking of loved ones.

“It’s very good, very good and I love it, and the stuff that we’re going through with the pandemic, it’s hard for us," said Suggs.

“I think it means everyone is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer," added Hyland.

Those that did drop by wanted to share these parting words for survivors and those battling cancer right now.

"Just take it one day at a time and you get through it," said Suggs. "Stay strong be there for them, support them and they got this," she added.