Making Strides Conn. Kicks Off at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to promoting screening and prevention.

That message will ring clear as Making Strides Connecticut kicks off in Hartford on Sunday. The annual walk to end breast cancer is at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The stadium including the concourse and baseball diamond will be used for the event.

Event leaders say it is more than a walk, but a movement with a goal of one day finding a cure.

The event brings together men, women and children - all touched by the disease in some way. Participants can walk as slow or as fast as they'd like and however many times they want to around the baseball diamond.

"It gets emotional because there are people there with t-shirts on and they are honoring people who have not survived this disease and so that's wonderful to see that, but very emotional and then you got people that beat it, that are survivors and you're cheering them on and there are cheerleaders there with pink pom poms, it's a sea of pink, everybody's wearing pink," said Roberta Tiska, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Inspiring women like Tiska will be at Making Strides for the Survivor Celebration at 10 a.m. Registration also starts at 10 a.m. Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m.

NBC Connecticut First Alert Meteorologist Bob Maxon will be the emcee of the event.