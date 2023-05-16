Mama Bear and Her Cub Spotted at Avon Old Farms School

People at Avon Old Farms School had two unique visitors on Tuesday.
A mama bear and her cub were spotted on the school's campus while classes were in session.
In a post on Facebook, the school warned students not to approach the bears after a sighting was reported.
Just last month, a bear was euthanized after biting a 74-year-old woman as she was walking her dog in Avon.
Living With Bears in Connecticut
DEEP has some recommendations about living among bears.
- Manage your garbage and other things that could attract bears
- Keep barbecue grills clean
- Avoid leaving pet food outside
- Remove all traces of bird food from late March through November
- If you see a bear in your neighborhood, leave it alone, give it an escape route, keep dogs leashed and don't get close in an attempt to get a better look or take a photo
- Scare away bears that are around your home or looking for food. Work toward preventing troubling bear behavior before it starts.
How to Report a Bear Sighting in Connecticut
You can report a bear through the DEEP website. Learn more here.