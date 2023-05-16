Mama Bear and Her Cub Spotted at Avon Old Farms School

People at Avon Old Farms School had two unique visitors on Tuesday.

A mama bear and her cub were spotted on the school's campus while classes were in session.

In a post on Facebook, the school warned students not to approach the bears after a sighting was reported.

Just last month, a bear was euthanized after biting a 74-year-old woman as she was walking her dog in Avon.

Living With Bears in Connecticut

DEEP has some recommendations about living among bears.

Manage your garbage and other things that could attract bears

Keep barbecue grills clean

Avoid leaving pet food outside

Remove all traces of bird food from late March through November

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, leave it alone, give it an escape route, keep dogs leashed and don't get close in an attempt to get a better look or take a photo

Scare away bears that are around your home or looking for food. Work toward preventing troubling bear behavior before it starts.

Learn more here.

How to Report a Bear Sighting in Connecticut

You can report a bear through the DEEP website. Learn more here.