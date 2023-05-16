Avon

Mama Bear and Her Cub Spotted at Avon Old Farms School

Avon Old Farms School

People at Avon Old Farms School had two unique visitors on Tuesday.

A mama bear and her cub were spotted on the school's campus while classes were in session.

In a post on Facebook, the school warned students not to approach the bears after a sighting was reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Just last month, a bear was euthanized after biting a 74-year-old woman as she was walking her dog in Avon.

Living With Bears in Connecticut

DEEP has some recommendations about living among bears.

  • Manage your garbage and other things that could attract bears
  • Keep barbecue grills clean
  • Avoid leaving pet food outside
  • Remove all traces of bird food from late March through November
  • If you see a bear in your neighborhood, leave it alone, give it an escape route, keep dogs leashed and don't get close in an attempt to get a better look or take a photo
  • Scare away bears that are around your home or looking for food. Work toward preventing troubling bear behavior before it starts.

Learn more here.

Local

Enfield 13 mins ago

Enfield Man Arrested After Daytime Stabbing Incident

Norwalk 37 mins ago

Several Elderly Residents Rescued From Norwalk Senior Housing Facility Fire

How to Report a Bear Sighting in Connecticut

You can report a bear through the DEEP website. Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Avonconnecticut bears
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us