Mamukelashvili Carries Seton Hall Over UConn 80-73

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points and hit a series of clutch baskets in the second half as Seton Hall held off UConn 80-73 on Saturday, earning its first win at Gampel Pavilion since 1997.

Myles Cale added 20 points, making three 3-pointers, for the Pirates, who were playing at UConn for the first time since 2010. The Huskies had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings.

Seton Hall (11-8, 8-5 Big East Conference) saw a nine-point halftime lead quickly cut down to 38-36 as UConn scored the first seven points of the second half.

The Pirates stopped the rally with five straight points. Mamukelashvili stepped up with one of his two 3-pointers. Jared Rhoden stole the ball before UConn could get out of its own backcourt and whipped a pass to Cale for a dunk.

Late in the game, UConn had closed to 67-62 when Mamukelashvili spotted up at the 3-point line only to split two defenders and charge to the rim for a one-handed dunk.

Mamukelashvili was 5 of 10 shooting and made 10 of 12 foul shots. He added seven rebounds. Rhoden had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Gaffney scored a career-high 20 points for the Huskies (8-4, 5-4) and twice brought UConn to within four points in the late going. Adama Sanogo added 12 points and cut the score to 75-71 with just over a minute to go. R.J. Cole had 12 points.