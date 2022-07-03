new haven

Man, 5-Year-Old Child Shot in New Haven: Police

A 26-year-old man was shot and a 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in New Haven Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Judith Terrace between Quinnipiac Avenue and the dead-end just after 11 p.m. after getting a 911 call about two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The man was listed in critical condition and the 5-year-old was listed in stable condition with a graze wound to the lower leg, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

