Man accidentally shot himself in Manchester grocery store: police

A man is injured after police said he accidentally shot himself in a grocery store in Manchester on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Stop & Shop parking lot on Broad Street around 6:15 p.m. after getting a report from a man who said he shot himself.

According to police, the 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound from an accidental discharge of a gun he was carrying while in the store.

The man transported himself to Hartford Hospital and was in stable condition.

It's unclear if he is facing any charges in connection to the incident.