Trumbull

Man accused of killing 70-year-old former mother-in-law in Trumbull charged with murder

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

A man who is accused of attacking his 70-year-old former mother-in-law with a bat in Trumbull and killing her has been charged with murder.

Police said Ylli Shtopaku, 45, of Norwalk, attacked 70-year-old Lida Shape, with a bat when she returned home to the Ten-Trumbull apartment complex with an acquaintance on Monday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police responded to the apartment complex after they received several 911 calls from residents reporting that a man was attacking a woman outside the main office building near the entrance and officers found a woman who was seriously injured

Police said Shtopaku and Shape were related until a divorce in the family several years ago and they believe he targeted her.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe Shtopaku had confronted several women, grabbed a bat from his vehicle after a brief argument, chased the women and hit one who fell to the ground.

Shape was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with various injuries, police said.

EMS treated family members who later arrived at the scene for medical issues that were not directly relate to the initial incident, police said.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Man who struck and killed State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier to be sentenced Tuesday

StormTracker 2 hours ago

High temperatures in mid-70s to low-80s Tuesday

Shtopaku was charged with murder and he is being held on a $3 million bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and interviewing other family members and witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police at (203) 261-3665.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us