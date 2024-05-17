Man accused of brutally killing neighbor's cat in Meriden

Warning: Details in this story may be difficult to read.

A man accused of brutally killing his neighbor's cat in Meriden has been arrested, according to police.

Meriden police said they responded to a home on Springdale Avenue on Feb. 26 after a woman reported her cat was nowhere to be found.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman said her cat named Noodles had gone outside the night before.

The next day, the owner reported seeing a large amount of a blood-like substance outside her home, and she later found her cat dead, the warrant reads.

The woman who reported the incident told police that she suspected her neighbor, 18-year-old Carmello Roberts, killed her cat. He later admitted to the crime and provided gruesome details about the killing to minors living next door, but then claimed he was joking, according to the warrant.

The warrant states that Roberts allegedly used a bowling ball and brass knuckles to hurt the cat.

Roberts was taken into custody earlier this week. He was carrying the weapon he allegedly used in the cat's killing, according to police.

He faces charges for maliciously wounding/killing an animal, interfering with an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police said Roberts was released on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 28.