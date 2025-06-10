Man accused of driving the wrong way on I-95 in Bridgeport while drunk: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 near the Route 8 connector early Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a car was seen going southbound on I-95 North in the area of exit 27A around 2:15 a.m.

Troopers saw the vehicle swerve, crossing all three lanes of traffic and merging onto the off-ramp towards Route 8 North.

The car nearly struck multiple vehicles in the process. Police pulled over the driver, and his eyes were watery and bloodshot. The man was also slurring his speech, according to troopers.

The driver told police that he missed his exit and did a U-turn on the highway to get back to the exit he wanted to take.

He was later determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs after failing a field sobriety test, according to police.

The man was arrested and is facing charges including operating under the influence, driving the wrong way and reckless endangerment.

He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.