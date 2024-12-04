Man accused of exposing himself in front of kids outside business in Killingly

A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself in front of children outside of a business in Killingly on Monday.

State police said they responded to the area of 100 Main St. in the Danielson section of town just after 8 p.m.

Officers learned that a man allegedly exposed himself outside with children present inside. He appears to have pulled his pants down and made lewd hand gestures, according to police.

Troopers said a group of people reportedly ran off towards Furnace Street. A person called police and described the man accused of exposing himself, and he was later arrested.

The man, who is in his 20s, faces charges including risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer, breach of peace and public indecency. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

State police said he appeared to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.