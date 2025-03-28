Man accused of falling asleep while driving, hitting 2 police cruisers in Milford: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into two police cruisers in Milford on Wednesday.

The police department said a man in his 30s fell asleep with his car in drive. Officers tried to get the man to put his vehicle in park, but he reversed and crashed into a police cruiser, police said.

He then pulled forward and struck another police cruiser. The man slipped away, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to authorities.

Police said a gun that wasn't registered fell from the man's pocket while running away. There was also a large amount of drugs, including cocaine and narcotics, in his car.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He faces charges including evading responsibility, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police are more.

Police said the man was held on a $210,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.