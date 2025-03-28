Milford

Man accused of falling asleep while driving, hitting 2 police cruisers in Milford: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into two police cruisers in Milford on Wednesday.

The police department said a man in his 30s fell asleep with his car in drive. Officers tried to get the man to put his vehicle in park, but he reversed and crashed into a police cruiser, police said.

He then pulled forward and struck another police cruiser. The man slipped away, but was taken into custody a short time later, according to authorities.

Police said a gun that wasn't registered fell from the man's pocket while running away. There was also a large amount of drugs, including cocaine and narcotics, in his car.

He faces charges including evading responsibility, criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police are more.

Police said the man was held on a $210,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.

