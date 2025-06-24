Man accused of murdering law enforcement officer and hiding out in Connecticut

A man has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the alleged murder of a law enforcement officer after hiding out in Connecticut, police said.

The arrest happened on June 12 following Orlando Diaz-Cebabda's illegal re-entry to the U.S. for the third time.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, Diaz-Cebada was previously deported on May 22, 2024, and then again two days later.

Mexican authorities issued a warrant for Diaz-Cebada for aggravated homicide in Mexico. The arrest warrant stated he was responsible for beating a government official, which then resulted in murder.

Diaz-Cebada is a member of the Los Pochos gang, who are known for trafficking drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel, according to Mexican authorities.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the crime "heinous."

Diaz-Cebada remains in ICE custody at this time.