Man Accused of Approaching Girls in Ansonia Middle School Parking Lot

Ansonia police are investigating a complaint of a suspicious man who allegedly approached two girls in the parking lot of a middle school on Tuesday night.

Officers said an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were walking in the parking lot of Ansonia Middle School around 8 p.m. when they were approached by a black vehicle driven by a man. The man reportedly told the girls to get into his vehicle several times.

The two girls ran from the scene and the suspect fled, authorities added.

Investigators said the vehicle is described as a black, smaller SUV with tinted rear windows.

The driver was a man wearing a red hat and red shirt with gold rimmed glasses, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735-1885. Tips can also be left anonymously through Tip411.