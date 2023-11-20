Man accused of assaulting 2 people after road rage incident in Naugatuck

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two people after a road rage incident in Naugatuck last week.

Officers were called to New Haven Road on Friday around 10 a.m. after getting reports of an assault that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Investigators said the incident began on New Haven Road between two vehicles. One vehicle was being driven by a 52-year-old man from Naugatuck and the other was being driven by a woman with a passenger inside.

Witnesses reported seeing the man cut off multiple vehicles and then brake check the woman's vehicle.

According to police, both the man and the woman pulled off into the parking lot of 1160 New Haven Road where the interaction escalated. The man is accused of physically assaulting both the female driver and the passenger of the second vehicle.

The man was arrested and is facing charges including assault and breach of peace. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on December 13.