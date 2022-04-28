westport

Man Accused of Assaulting Co-worker in Westport

A Bridgeport man is accused of assaulting a co-worker, hitting the victim with a metal pipe, in Westport.

Police said they responded to a construction site on Saugatuck Avenue on Saturday after getting a report that a male had fallen from a roof.

As they investigated, they determined that the victim had not fallen and that the injury happened when a co-worker assaulted him, police said.

The coworker, a 24-year-old Bridgeport man, allegedly struck the victim in the arm with a metal pipe, police said. Police found him at Saugatuck Train Station.

He was charged with assault in the second degree and bond was set at $75,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 2.

