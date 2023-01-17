Man Accused of Assaulting Derby Police Officer in Custody After Escape: Officials

U.S. marshals have apprehended a man who is accused of assaulting a Derby police officer at Griffin Hospital and escaping from police custody earlier this month.

Felix Rodriguez was brought to Griffin Hospital while in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses after asking for medical care, according to U.S. marshals.

While he was receiving medical care, Rodriguez assaulted a Derby Police officer and escaped on foot, officials said.

The U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force was contacted to help apprehend Rodriguez and the task force.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford Police Department, and the Department of Corrections Parole apprehended him Tuesday on Crown Street in Hartford.

U.S. marshals said he is also facing additional charges, including escape from custody, assault of a police officer, larceny and a parole violation.