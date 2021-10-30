Man Accused of Assaulting Someone, Firing Bullets Into Vehicle in Bristol

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting someone and then coming back and firing bullets into the person's vehicle in Bristol on Friday.

Dispatchers received calls about multiple gunshots being fired on Chestnut Street around 6:20 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a parked car that had been struck by gunfire multiple times. The owner of the car was found shortly later and told officers he had been assaulted earlier in the morning by Jack Allen, according to police.

Officers said they responded to Allen's address in Bristol and attempted to make contact with him.

While investigating the incident, police said they learned Allen was likely the shooter and may be in possession of an assault-type weapon.

The Central Regional Emergency Response Team was activated and responded to Allen's address. Authorities said Allen was found hiding in his home and was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m.

Investigators said they found an assault rifle in Allen's vehicle.

Allen is facing charges including illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, criminal mischief, assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $150,000 bond pending arraignment in New Britain Superior Court.