Man accused of assaulting State Rep. Khan ordered mental health evaluation

“It’s a painful process. It’s been a painful process for my family and I, and we’re taking it day by day,” Rep. Maryam Khan (D-Windsor) said.

On Thursday, that process continued with Khan’s alleged assaulter, 30-year-old Andrey Desmond, standing before a judge in Hartford.

“We do believe that with the records that he has and the history for Mr. Desmond, it probably will be not guilty by reason of insanity,” Khan’s attorney Aaron Romano said.

That assessment from Romano is based on Thursday's proceedings, where Desmond’s attorney was granted a court-ordered medical examination for his client based on the state of his mental health.

“The evaluation that’s happening is one where his lawyer believes he doesn’t understand the proceedings--that he just doesn’t have the awareness and capacity to understand that he’s in a courtroom, that he understands that he has a lawyer, that he understands what a judge is,” Romano said.

According to Romano, Desmond has a history of mental health issues.

“He was inpatient at several mental hospitals, I think, in the State of New York and then received treatment locally as well,” Romano said.

“In regards to our mental health system, it has encouraged me to really look at our system in Connecticut and to make sure that we’re doing the best we can to support those that need it so others are not in danger,” Khan said.

Desmond is facing six felonies, including third-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, strangulation and risk of injury to a minor.

“He was behaved upstairs in the courtroom, but he was not certainly behaving out on the street when he was attacking her,” Romano said.

Romano said Desmond’s mental health evaluation will take place at Connecticut Valley Hospital. He will return to court on Feb. 1.

Jason Spencer, a bystander who came to representative Khan’s defense during the incident, is facing separate charges.

“Good Samaritans like Jason Spencer deserve to be rewarded for their bravery, not held accountable,” Khan said.

Hartford police confirmed that Spencer, who allegedly subdued Desmond during the dispute, is being charged with assault in the third degree.

“I’m sure that we’ll have our day in court and it will come out that the good samaritan will be vindicated,” Romano said.