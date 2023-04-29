Man Accused of Assaulting Store Employees During Armed Robbery in Madison

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting store employees during an armed robbery in Madison on Friday.

Officers were called to The Watch Trader on Boston Post Road around 2:24 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect, identified as a 46-year-old man from Branford, assaulted the store employees and used a stun gun and loaded gun during the incident.

Investigators said the man stole several valuable watches and then took the store owner's vehicle to flee the scene. The employees reported minor injuries from the incident.

Early Saturday morning, police placed the man under arrest. He is being charged with robbery, larceny, unlawful restraint, assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon.

The man is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.