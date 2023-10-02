Man accused of assaulting two women, setting fire inside Torrington home

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two women and setting a fire inside of a home in Torrington during a domestic incident on Sunday.

Officers said they responded to a home in the city after a woman with visible injuries came to the police station to report being hit by 52-year-old Martin West.

At West's home, police said West was hostile and uncooperative. He would not leave to speak to police and attempted to barricade himself inside.

While police were trying to negotiate with West to come out a side door, authorities said an 80-year-old woman exited the home through the front door. She was severely injured on her face and head and told officers that West had hit her with several objects within the home.

After escorting the woman away from the home, investigators said they found smoke coming from the open front door. Officers arrived at the door at the same time as West, who rushed to close it.

According to police, the smoke was coming from a book that had been apparently purposely set on fire by West as officers moved the 80-year-old woman to safety. The fire was extinguished.

West was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault of an elderly victim, assault, criminal attempt to commit arson, reckless burning and breach of peace. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Both women were treated for their injuries. The 80-year-old woman's injuries were originally described as life-threatening, but she is now in stable condition. The younger woman was discharged after being treated.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Division was called in to help process the scene after a search and seizure warrant was approved for the home.