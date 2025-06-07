Manchester

Man accused of assaulting woman with a hatchet at Manchester hotel

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman with a hatchet at a hotel in Manchester on Friday.

Officers responded to the Travelodge by Wyndham on Hartford Turnpike around 1 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a hatchet.

Once at the hotel, police said they learned a 38-year-old man from Middletown had assaulted a woman in the parking lot of the hotel and then fled on foot.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Manchester officers, a police K9 and officers from Vernon Police Department searched the area for the man. He was found on the nearby Hockanum River Trail and was taken into custody.

He's facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon. He's being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on June 9.

Manchester
