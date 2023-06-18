Man accused of breaking into vehicles hits 2 cars while trying to evade Southington PD

A man who is accused of breaking into vehicles at a pub hit two cars while trying to evade Southington police on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Black Stone Pub on Meriden Waterbury Road around 12 p.m. after getting a report of vehicles being broken into by someone smashing windows.

According to police, a UHaul box truck was reportedly involved and was found at Topps Market.

As police found the vehicle, authorities said the driver fled the area and went down Meriden Avenue to Main Street. Police said the driver almost hit one of their cruisers on Meriden Avenue.

Once on Main Street, officers said the driver hit two vehicles while fleeing onto North Main Street and then abandoned the vehicle on Queen Street.

Investigators quickly located the man and took him into custody. Authorities have not released the man's identity or said what charges he could be facing.