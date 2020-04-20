Man Accused of Choking Woman While She Slept Days After Trying to Break Into Her South Windsor Home

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of choking a woman while she was sleeping days after he attempted to break into her home.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Winston Davis, of Hartford, on Sunday for the second time within a week.

Last Thursday, police said Davis was arrested after a domestic violence-related incident. He is accused of driving to a woman's house in South Windsor, damaging her doorbell camera and trying to get into her home.

When police arrived to the scene, Davis was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with criminal attempt at burglary, criminal mischief and breach of peace. Davis was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

On Sunday, police arrested Davis for a second time, authorities said. Sunday's arrest was on an active arrest warrant for an incident that investigators said they learned about while investigating the domestic-violence related incident.

During an interview, police said the victim indicated that Davis choked her while she was sleeping on Sunday, April 12.

According to police, the victim also said Davis wrapped a blanket around her face so she could not breathe and one of her children, a 2-year-old, was in the room during the incident.

The woman's other child, a 17-year-old, interrupted the assault after he heard screaming, investigators added.

An arrest warrant was sought for Davis and he was found by Hartford Police on Sunday. He is facing charges including risk of injury to a minor, assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint.