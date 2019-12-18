Man Accused of Driving Drunk Hit Occupied Police Car, Injured Officer in Hamden: PD

Hamden police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting an occupied police car and injuring an officer while driving drunk on Tuesday night.

An officer was attempting to find a suspect in a domestic violence incident that had happened on Mix Avenue shortly before midnight.

The officer's police vehicle was then hit by a vehicle being driven by 34-year-old Michael Uihlein, of Hamden, police said.

According to police, Uihlein was driving eastbound on Benham Street and was traveling too fast for conditions.

The officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for a back and shoulder injury, authorities added.

Investigators said they later determined that Uihlein was intoxicated.

Uihlein was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper passing. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 27.